Milwaukee shooting near 11th and Concordia,1 wounded
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MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to a shooting in Milwaukee on Monday, June 15, that left one person injured.
11th & Concordia
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 11:45 a.m. a 28-year-old was shot in the area of 11th and Concordia and taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.
Call with tips
What you can do:
Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
If you have information that could help police with this matter, you are urged to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.