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Milwaukee shooting near 11th and Concordia,1 wounded

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 15, 2026 1:48 PM CDT
Published June 15, 2026 1:48 PM CDT
article

Milwaukee police investigation near 11th and Concordia

The Brief

    • One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Monday.
    • The shooting happened near 11th and Concordia around 11:45 a.m.
    • A 28-year-old was taken to the hospital.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to a shooting in Milwaukee on Monday, June 15, that left one person injured.

11th & Concordia

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 11:45 a.m. a 28-year-old was shot in the area of 11th and Concordia and taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

Call with tips

What you can do:

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

If you have information that could help police with this matter, you are urged to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

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