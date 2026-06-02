Milwaukee shooting Monday; 1 wounded near 61st and Carmen
article
MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Monday, June 1 left one person wounded.
61st and Carmen
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 29-year-old was shot around 10:45 p.m. near 61st and Carmen.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
MPD tips
What you can do:
Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.