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Milwaukee shooting Monday; 1 wounded near 61st and Carmen

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 2, 2026 6:09 AM CDT
Published June 2, 2026 6:09 AM CDT
article

Milwaukee Police Department

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, June 1.
    • A 29-year-old was shot near 61st and Carmen. 
    • Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). 

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Monday, June 1 left one person wounded.

61st and Carmen

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 29-year-old was shot around 10:45 p.m. near 61st and Carmen. 

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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