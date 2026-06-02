Milwaukee shooting Monday; 1 wounded near 61st and Carmen

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, June 1. A 29-year-old was shot near 61st and Carmen. Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).



A shooting in Milwaukee on Monday, June 1 left one person wounded.

61st and Carmen

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 29-year-old was shot around 10:45 p.m. near 61st and Carmen.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.