Milwaukee shooting, 39th and Ruby; 1 injured
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MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that injured a 33-year-old on Monday afternoon, May 25.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 3:55 p.m. near 39th and Ruby. The victim was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.
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Police said the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation. They are still searching for unknown suspects.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use P3 Tips.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department provided information.