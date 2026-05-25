Milwaukee shooting, 39th and Ruby; 1 injured

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The Brief A 33-year-old was shot near 39th and Ruby on Monday. Milwaukee police said the victim was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that injured a 33-year-old on Monday afternoon, May 25.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 3:55 p.m. near 39th and Ruby. The victim was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

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Police said the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation. They are still searching for unknown suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use P3 Tips.