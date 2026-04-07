Milwaukee shooting near 79th and Bobolink; 54-year-old wounded
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MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 54-year-old was shot and wounded near 79th and Bobolink on Tuesday morning, April 7.
79th and Bobolink
What we know:
Officials said the shooting happened just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Shooting scene near 79th and Bobolink, Milwaukee
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Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter.
Call with tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.