Milwaukee shooting near 79th and Bobolink; 54-year-old wounded

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The Brief A 54-year-old victim was shot and wounded near 79th and Bobolink on Tuesday, April 7. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. Milwaukee police are currently searching for an unknown suspect.



Milwaukee police say a 54-year-old was shot and wounded near 79th and Bobolink on Tuesday morning, April 7.

79th and Bobolink

What we know:

Officials said the shooting happened just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Shooting scene near 79th and Bobolink, Milwaukee

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Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter.

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.