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Milwaukee shooting near 79th and Bobolink; 54-year-old wounded

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Published  April 7, 2026 12:08pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Shooting scene near 79th and Bobolink, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • A 54-year-old victim was shot and wounded near 79th and Bobolink on Tuesday, April 7.
    • The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.
    • Milwaukee police are currently searching for an unknown suspect.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 54-year-old was shot and wounded near 79th and Bobolink on Tuesday morning, April 7. 

79th and Bobolink

What we know:

Officials said the shooting happened just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. 

Shooting scene near 79th and Bobolink, Milwaukee

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Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter. 

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App. 

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

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