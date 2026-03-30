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Milwaukee shooting near 105th and Villa; 1 dead, suspect sought

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Published  March 30, 2026 10:22am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

105th and Villa, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened on Monday, March 30.
    • A 51-year-old was shot near 105th and Villa around 7 a.m.
    • No arrests have been made.

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Monday, March 30 left one person dead. 

Fatal shooting

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 51-year-old was shot around 7 a.m. near 105th and Villa. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are currently under investigation. 

Police continue to seek an unknown suspect. 

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Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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