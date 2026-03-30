Milwaukee shooting near 105th and Villa; 1 dead, suspect sought
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MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Monday, March 30 left one person dead.
Fatal shooting
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 51-year-old was shot around 7 a.m. near 105th and Villa.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are currently under investigation.
Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.
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Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.