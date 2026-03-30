Milwaukee shooting near 105th and Villa; 1 dead, suspect sought

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened on Monday, March 30. A 51-year-old was shot near 105th and Villa around 7 a.m. No arrests have been made.



A shooting in Milwaukee on Monday, March 30 left one person dead.

Fatal shooting

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 51-year-old was shot around 7 a.m. near 105th and Villa.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are currently under investigation.

Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

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Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.