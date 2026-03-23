1 wounded in Milwaukee shooting; may have stemmed from traffic dispute

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday morning, March 23. The shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. near 32nd Street and McKinley Avenue. No arrests have been made.



A shooting in Milwaukee on Monday morning, March 23, left one person wounded.

Shooting scene

What we know:

According to Milwaukee police, a 55-year-old was shot around 12:20 a.m. near 32nd Street and McKinley Avenue.

The victim sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. However, police say it is believed to be related to an "escalated traffic dispute."

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Police tips

What you can do:

Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.