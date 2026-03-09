Milwaukee shooting Monday, 46th and Hope; 1 injured

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting reported on Monday near 46th and Hope. A 39-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Police say the circumstances remain under investigation as officers seek anyone involved.



A 39-year-old victim is recovering after a shooting Monday afternoon, March 9, in Milwaukee.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department says the gunfire was reported around 1:19 p.m. near 46th and Hope. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting. Police say no arrests have been made and they are looking for unknown suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.