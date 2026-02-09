Milwaukee shooting Monday, 53rd and Leon Terrace; 1 injured

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting reported Monday afternoon on the city’s northwest side.

What we know:

Officers say the gunfire happened around 4:40 p.m. near 53rd and Leon Terrace. A 25-year-old victim later arrived at a hospital seeking treatment for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Investigators say the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under review, and no arrests have been made.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.