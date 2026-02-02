Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting Monday; 1 wounded near 35th and Highland

Published  February 2, 2026 10:42am CST
Crime and Public Safety
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Feb. 2.
    • A 67-year-old was shot and wounded near 35th and Highland.
    • No arrests have been made.

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Monday, Feb. 2 left one person wounded. 

According to police, a 67-year-old was shot at approximately 3:24 a.m. in the area of 35th and Highland. 

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

Milwaukee police are looking for those responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

