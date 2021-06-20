Milwaukee shootings: 10 injured in 8 incidents

Police are investigating seven separate shootings that left 10 people injured in the city of Milwaukee Saturday afternoon, June 19 into Sunday morning, June 20.

The first shooting left two 19-year-old Milwaukee men injured near 51st and Marion around 4:45 p.m. Saturday. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The second shooting left an 18-year-old male injured near 42nd and Garfield around 5:50 p.m. Saturday. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The third shooting left two 28-year-old Milwaukee men injured near 25th and State around 8:45 p.m. Saturday. Both sustained non-fatal injuries and were taken to the hospital. The shooting is a result of an argument where both victims were armed and shot each other.

A fourth shooting left a 35-year-old man injured near 11th and Lapham around 10 p.m. Saturday. He sustained non-fatal injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The fifth shooting left a 19-year-old injured near Milwaukee and Juneau around 3 a.m. Sunday. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

A sixth shooting's location is undetermined as a 29-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital with a non-fatal gunshot wound. The location and circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The seventh shooting left a 50-year-old man injured near 31st and Grant around 4:20 a.m. Sunday. He sustained non-fatal injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The shooting is the result of a prior argument. Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The eighth shooting left one person injured near 60th and Clarke around 5 a.m. Sunday. The victim arrived at the hospital. Police are still investigating the situation.

Anyone with any information or was a witness to any of these incidents is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

