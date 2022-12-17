Milwaukee shootings Friday; 3 wounded, no arrests

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating at least three different shootings that happened Friday, Dec. 16.

Police said three people were wounded in the shootings, and no one has been arrested.

84th and Grantosa

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., a 21-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at a hospital to treat non-fatal wounds.

Humboldt and Singer

Milwaukee police said around 6:30 p.m., a 42-year-old Milwaukee man sustained non-life-threatening wounds and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

40th and Wright

A 31-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot around 8 p.m. and arrived at a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening wounds around 8 p.m. Friday night.

MPD investigates

Authorities are still looking for the people responsible for the shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

