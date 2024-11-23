Friday night shootings in Milwaukee, 2 injured

article

Two people were injured in shootings in Milwaukee on Friday night, Nov. 22.

North and Farwell

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just after 10 p.m. a 32-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

Unknown location

At about 11 p.m., a 20-year-old was shot and went to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

Anyone with any information on any of these shootings is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips.