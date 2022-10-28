Milwaukee man, woman shot Friday night in separate incidents: police

article

A Milwaukee man and woman were shot Friday night, Oct. 28 in separate incidents.

Police said a 25-year-old man was shot near 30th and St. Paul around 8:15 p.m. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Near Forest Home and Grant, police said a 23-year-old woman was shot around 10:10 p.m. She was also taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

MPD is looking for whoever is responsible for these shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.