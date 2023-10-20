Milwaukee shootings Friday; 1 dead, 3 wounded

Four separate Milwaukee shootings left one person dead and three others wounded Friday, Oct. 20.

Police are investigating what led to each shooting, but believe one of the four was related to a robbery.

Appleton and Hampton

A 54-year-old man was shot and killed at a gas station around 3:30 a.m. Police said the shooting appears to be related to a robbery.

35th and Cameron

Around 11:20 a.m., police said a 30-year-old was shot while in their vehicle. The victim then drove roughly three miles to the area of Fond du Lac and Custer to call for help, and was treated at the scene for a minor injury.

24th and McKinley

A 25-year-old was shot around 1:15 p.m. Police said the victim went to a hospital with serious injuries.

24th and Capitol

Roughly three miles from there, a 29-year-old was shot around 5 p.m. Police said the victim went to a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound.

MPD tips

Police are still looking for whoever is responsible for Friday's gun violence. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.