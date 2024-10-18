Milwaukee shootings Friday; 2 wounded

article

The Brief Separate shootings in Milwaukee wounded two people on Friday. One of the victims was wounded in a drive-by shooting. Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call MPD or Crime Stoppers.



Two people were shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Friday afternoon, Oct. 18.

Unknown location

A 30-year-old victim was shot around 12:15 p.m. and went to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. Police are looking into where the shooting happened and what led to the gunfire.

26th and Ruby

Roughly an hour later, an 18-year-old victim was wounded in a drive-by shooting. Police said the victim was walking at the time and went to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.