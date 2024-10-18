Milwaukee shootings Friday; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Friday afternoon, Oct. 18.
Unknown location
A 30-year-old victim was shot around 12:15 p.m. and went to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. Police are looking into where the shooting happened and what led to the gunfire.
26th and Ruby
Roughly an hour later, an 18-year-old victim was wounded in a drive-by shooting. Police said the victim was walking at the time and went to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.
MPD tips
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.