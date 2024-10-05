Milwaukee shootings Friday, 3 people injured

article

Three people were injured in three separate shootings in Milwaukee on Friday, Oct. 4.

Location unknown

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 3:45 p.m., an 18-year-old person was shot and went to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Police are trying to figure out where the shooting happened, and police say the shooting victim and parents are not helping with the investigation, creating a challenge for police.

42nd and Florist

At about 4 p.m., a 22-year-old person was shot and went to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Police say the victim was robbed before the shooting.

31st and Glendale

At about 11 p.m., a 53-year-old person was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

MPD tips

Anyone with any information on any of these shootings is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.