Milwaukee shootings Friday, 3 people injured
MILWAUKEE - Three people were injured in three separate shootings in Milwaukee on Friday, Oct. 4.
Location unknown
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 3:45 p.m., an 18-year-old person was shot and went to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Police are trying to figure out where the shooting happened, and police say the shooting victim and parents are not helping with the investigation, creating a challenge for police.
42nd and Florist
At about 4 p.m., a 22-year-old person was shot and went to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Police say the victim was robbed before the shooting.
31st and Glendale
At about 11 p.m., a 53-year-old person was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
MPD tips
Anyone with any information on any of these shootings is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.