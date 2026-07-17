Milwaukee shootings Friday; 1 person killed, 2 wounded

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The Brief Three people were shot in Milwaukee on Friday, July 17. A 48-year-old was shot while driving and crashed near 41st and Lancaster, and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 12-year-old was shot near 60th and Silver Spring, and an 18-year-old was shot near 34th and Saint Paul.



Two people were shot, one fatally, in Milwaukee on Friday, July 17. A 48-year-old was killed, and a 12-year-old was wounded.

41st and Lancaster

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 3:17 p.m., a 48-year-old was shot while driving.

The driver lost control and struck multiple unoccupied parked vehicles. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

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Scene near 41st and Lancaster

A passenger in the vehicle, a 44-year-old, was not shot but was still taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation; however, police believe it stemmed from an argument.

60th and Silver Spring

What we know:

At about 6:35 p.m., a 12-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Scene near 60th and Silver Spring

34th and Saint Paul

What we know:

At around 10:24 p.m., an 18-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are looking for those responsible for these shootings.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips App.