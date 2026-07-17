Milwaukee shootings Friday; 1 person killed, 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot, one fatally, in Milwaukee on Friday, July 17. A 48-year-old was killed, and a 12-year-old was wounded.
41st and Lancaster
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 3:17 p.m., a 48-year-old was shot while driving.
The driver lost control and struck multiple unoccupied parked vehicles. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
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Scene near 41st and Lancaster
A passenger in the vehicle, a 44-year-old, was not shot but was still taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation; however, police believe it stemmed from an argument.
60th and Silver Spring
What we know:
At about 6:35 p.m., a 12-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Scene near 60th and Silver Spring
34th and Saint Paul
What we know:
At around 10:24 p.m., an 18-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Milwaukee police are looking for those responsible for these shootings.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips App.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 also went to the scene of 41st and Lancaster, as well as 60th and Silver Spring.