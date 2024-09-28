Milwaukee Friday night shooting, 1 person seriously injured

article

One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Friday night, Sept. 28, 2024.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 10:30 p.m., a 30-year-old was shot near 20th and Nash.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

MPD tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.