Milwaukee fatal shooting; 1 dead, 2 hurt near 60th and Silver Spring

One person is dead, and two people were injured after a shooting in Milwaukee on Friday, Sept. 13.

According to Milwaukee police, just before 12:30 p.m., three people were shot near 60th and Silver Spring.

A 20-year-old man was taken to a local hospital. However, that person died from his injuries.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner also responded to the scene and confirmed the deceased was an adult male.

A 25-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and a 31-year-old arrived at a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7272 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.