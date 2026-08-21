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Milwaukee shooting Friday; 1 wounded near 23rd and Michigan

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 21, 2026 6:31 AM CDT
Published August 21, 2026 6:31 AM CDT
article

 23rd and Michigan. Milwaukee

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday, Aug. 21.
    • A 19-year-old was shot and wounded near 23rd and Michigan.
    • No arrests have been made.

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Friday, Aug. 21 left one person wounded.

23rd and Michigan

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 19-year-old was shot around 12:10 a.m. near 23rd and Michigan. 

The victim was treated for those injuries at a local hospital.  

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.  

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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