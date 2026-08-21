Milwaukee shooting Friday; 1 wounded near 23rd and Michigan
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MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Friday, Aug. 21 left one person wounded.
23rd and Michigan
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 19-year-old was shot around 12:10 a.m. near 23rd and Michigan.
The victim was treated for those injuries at a local hospital.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
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MPD tips
What you can do:
Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.