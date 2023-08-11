Milwaukee shootings Friday; 1 dead, 3 wounded

Milwaukee shootings left one person dead and four others wounded Friday, Aug. 11.

One shooting was the result of an attempted armed robbery, and another involved a 15-year-old victim.

An attempted armed robbery turned into a shootout around 10:30 a.m. Police said a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy, the alleged robber, was shot and died at the scene. An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital. Police are looking for another person involved.

Heavy police presence; 87th and Silver Spring in Milwaukee

10th and Locust

A 15-year-old Milwaukee boy arrived at a hospital with non-fatal injuries, police said. He was shot around noon.

58th and Locust

Around 4 p.m., a drive-by shooting sent a man to the hospital. Police said the 37-year-old Milwaukee man had non-fatal injuries.

MPD investigates

Police are still looking for people responsible for Friday's violence.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

