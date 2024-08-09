Milwaukee shootings Friday; 2 wounded

article

Two people were injured in different shootings around Milwaukee on Friday, Aug. 9.

No arrests have been made.

16th and Keefe

An 18-year-old was shot and wounded around 2 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Unknown location

A 27-yea-old was shot and wounded around 2:30 a.m. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

MPD investigates

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.