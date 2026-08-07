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Milwaukee shooting Friday; 1 wounded near 49th and Meinecke

By
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 7, 2026 9:12 AM CDT
Published August 7, 2026 9:12 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning, Aug. 7.
    • A 19-year-old sustained a graze wound near 49th and Meinecke.
    • No arrests have been made.

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Friday, Aug. 7 left one person wounded. 

49th and Meinecke

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 19-year-old sustained a graze wound at 2:23 a.m. near 49th and Meinecke. 

The victim was treated at the scene. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Police continue to seek a known suspect(s). 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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