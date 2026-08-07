Milwaukee shooting Friday; 1 wounded near 49th and Meinecke
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MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Friday, Aug. 7 left one person wounded.
49th and Meinecke
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 19-year-old sustained a graze wound at 2:23 a.m. near 49th and Meinecke.
The victim was treated at the scene.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
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MPD tips
What you can do:
Police continue to seek a known suspect(s).
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.