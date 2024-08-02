Milwaukee shooting, 28th and Auer, 1 wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning, Aug. 2.

It happened near 28th and Auer around 12:35 a.m.

The 19-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.