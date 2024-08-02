Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting, 28th and Auer, 1 wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Updated  August 2, 2024 6:51am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime scene tape article

Stock image of generic crime scene tape.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning, Aug. 2. 

It happened near 28th and Auer around 12:35 a.m.

The 19-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. 

No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.    