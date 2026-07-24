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Milwaukee shootings Friday; 1 wounded near 22nd and Chambers

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 24, 2026 1:28 PM CDT
Published July 24, 2026 1:28 PM CDT
article

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday, July 24.
    • A 27-year-old was wounded near 22nd and Chambers.
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Friday, July 24 left one person wounded.

22nd and Chambers

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 27-year-old was shot around 9:50 a.m. near 22nd and Chambers. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

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Police tips

What you can do:

 Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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