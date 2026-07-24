Milwaukee shootings Friday; 1 wounded near 22nd and Chambers
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MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Friday, July 24 left one person wounded.
22nd and Chambers
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 27-year-old was shot around 9:50 a.m. near 22nd and Chambers.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
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Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.