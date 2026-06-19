Milwaukee shooting Friday; 1 wounded near 29th and Carmen
MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Friday, June 19 left one person wounded.
29th and Carmen
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 24-year-old was shot around 1:30 a.m. near 29th and Carmen.
The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Police tips
What you can do:
Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department .