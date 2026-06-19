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Milwaukee shooting Friday; 1 wounded near 29th and Carmen

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 19, 2026 7:18 AM CDT
Published June 19, 2026 7:18 AM CDT
article

29th and Carmen, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting on Friday morning, June 19.
    • A 24-year-old was wounded near 29th and Carmen around 1:30 a.m.
    • Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Friday, June 19 left one person wounded.

29th and Carmen

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 24-year-old was shot around 1:30 a.m. near 29th and Carmen. 

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

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Police tips

What you can do:

Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department .

Crime and Public SafetyMilwaukeeNews