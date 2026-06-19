Milwaukee shooting Friday; 1 wounded near 29th and Carmen

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting on Friday morning, June 19. A 24-year-old was wounded near 29th and Carmen around 1:30 a.m. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.



A shooting in Milwaukee on Friday, June 19 left one person wounded.

29th and Carmen

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 24-year-old was shot around 1:30 a.m. near 29th and Carmen.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

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Police tips

What you can do:

Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.