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Milwaukee shooting Friday; 1 wounded near 9th and Hadley

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Published  May 1, 2026 6:03am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning.
    • A 33-year-old was shot and wounded near 9th and Hadley.
    • No arrests have been made.

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Friday morning, May 1, left one person wounded. 

9th and Hadley

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 33-year-old was shot around 1:50 a.m. near 9th and Hadley. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

Police are searching for anyone involved.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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