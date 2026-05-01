Milwaukee shooting Friday; 1 wounded near 9th and Hadley
article
MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Friday morning, May 1, left one person wounded.
9th and Hadley
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 33-year-old was shot around 1:50 a.m. near 9th and Hadley.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
Police are searching for anyone involved.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.