Milwaukee shooting Friday; 1 wounded near 9th and Hadley

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning. A 33-year-old was shot and wounded near 9th and Hadley. No arrests have been made.



A shooting in Milwaukee on Friday morning, May 1, left one person wounded.

9th and Hadley

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 33-year-old was shot around 1:50 a.m. near 9th and Hadley.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police are searching for anyone involved.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.