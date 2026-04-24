Milwaukee shootings Friday; 15-year-old killed, 2 injured including baby

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The Brief One person was killed, and two other people were injured in shootings in Milwaukee on Friday, April 24. A 15-year-old was shot near Vel R. Phillips and Chambers and later died at the hospital. In a separate shooting near 8th and Arthur, a 28-year-old and a 2-month-old were shot and went to a hospital.



Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Friday, April 24, left a 15-year-old dead and two people, including a 2-month-old baby, injured.

Phillips and Chambers

What we know:

MPD said the shooting happened near Vel R. Phillips and Chambers at around 6:40 p.m. The 15-year-old victim suffered what police initially described as non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, but the victim later died at the hospital.

What you can do:

What led to the shooting is not yet known, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

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8th and Arthur

What we know:

Just after 9 p.m., a 28-year-old and a 2-month-old were shot and injured.

Both went to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

Police are investigating and believe this shooting stemmed from an argument. Police are looking for a known suspect.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.