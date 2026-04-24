Milwaukee shootings Friday; 15-year-old killed, 2 injured including baby
MILWAUKEE - Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Friday, April 24, left a 15-year-old dead and two people, including a 2-month-old baby, injured.
Phillips and Chambers
What we know:
MPD said the shooting happened near Vel R. Phillips and Chambers at around 6:40 p.m. The 15-year-old victim suffered what police initially described as non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, but the victim later died at the hospital.
What you can do:
What led to the shooting is not yet known, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.
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8th and Arthur
What we know:
Just after 9 p.m., a 28-year-old and a 2-month-old were shot and injured.
Both went to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.
Police are investigating and believe this shooting stemmed from an argument. Police are looking for a known suspect.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: FOX6 News went to the scene and requested information from the Milwaukee Police Department.