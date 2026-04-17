Milwaukee shooting; 26-year-old seriously wounded at business

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The Brief A 26-year-old was seriously wounded Friday after a suspect entered a business near 60th and Capitol Drive and opened fire. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Milwaukee police are currently searching for the unidentified shooter.



Milwaukee police say a 26-year-old was shot and wounded at a business near 60th and Capitol Drive on Friday, April 17.

60th and Capitol shooting

What we know:

Officials say the shooting happened right around noon on Friday.

The suspect entered the business and fired a shot which struck the victim. The 26-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

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Police are seeking an unknown shooter.

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 Tips App.