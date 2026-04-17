Milwaukee shooting; 26-year-old seriously wounded at business
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 26-year-old was shot and wounded at a business near 60th and Capitol Drive on Friday, April 17.
60th and Capitol shooting
What we know:
Officials say the shooting happened right around noon on Friday.
The suspect entered the business and fired a shot which struck the victim. The 26-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
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Police are seeking an unknown shooter.
Call with tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this crime is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 Tips App.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.