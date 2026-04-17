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Milwaukee shooting; 26-year-old seriously wounded at business

By
Published  April 17, 2026 3:40pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • A 26-year-old was seriously wounded Friday after a suspect entered a business near 60th and Capitol Drive and opened fire.
    • The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
    • Milwaukee police are currently searching for the unidentified shooter.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 26-year-old was shot and wounded at a business near 60th and Capitol Drive on Friday, April 17. 

60th and Capitol shooting

What we know:

Officials say the shooting happened right around noon on Friday. 

The suspect entered the business and fired a shot which struck the victim. The 26-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. 

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Police are seeking an unknown shooter.

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 Tips App. 

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyMilwaukeeNews