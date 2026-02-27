Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee domestic dispute shooting; 1 wounded, suspect sought

Published  February 27, 2026 11:52am CST
    • A shooting in Milwaukee on Friday morning left one person wounded.
    • The shooting happened near 83rd and Carmen during a domestic dispute.
    • Police are searching for the suspect.

MILWAUKEE - One person was taken to the hospital after a domestic dispute led to a shooting in Milwaukee on Friday, Feb. 27.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, shortly before 6 a.m. the suspect fired shots at the victim’s vehicle near 83rd and Carmen, striking the victim. 

The 22-year-old victim summoned assistance in the area of 76th and Carmen and was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. 

Police continue to seek a known suspect.  

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

