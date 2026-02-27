Milwaukee domestic dispute shooting; 1 wounded, suspect sought

article

The Brief A shooting in Milwaukee on Friday morning left one person wounded. The shooting happened near 83rd and Carmen during a domestic dispute. Police are searching for the suspect.



One person was taken to the hospital after a domestic dispute led to a shooting in Milwaukee on Friday, Feb. 27.

Shooting

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, shortly before 6 a.m. the suspect fired shots at the victim’s vehicle near 83rd and Carmen, striking the victim.

The 22-year-old victim summoned assistance in the area of 76th and Carmen and was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Police continue to seek a known suspect.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.