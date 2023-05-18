Milwaukee shootings: Girl, boy wounded Wednesday

article

Separate Milwaukee shootings Wednesday, May 17 left a 17-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy wounded.

The first shooting happened near 29th and Wells around 6:30 p.m. Police said the 17-year-old girl was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Around 10:50 p.m., the 12-year-old boy was shot near 24th and Auer Police said he, too, was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.