Milwaukee shootings: 4 injured Saturday

Police are investigating four shootings that happened Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening, August 7.

The first shooting happened around 12:50 p.m., near 12th and Dakota on the city's south side. The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained serious gunshot injuries and arrived at the hospital. He is in stable condition. This shooting is the result of an argument. Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The second shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. near 24th and Hampton. The victim, a 22-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-fatal gunshot injury and was taken to the hospital. This shooting is the result of an argument. Police continue to seek a known suspect.

The third shooting happened near 30th and Chambers around 11:05 p.m. The victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-fatal gunshot injury. The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for his injuries. This shooting is the result of an armed robbery. Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The fourth shooting happened around 11:10 p.m. near 47th and Hope. The victim, a 17-year-old woman, sustained a non-fatal gunshot injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek a known suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

