Milwaukee shootings: 4 injured in 3 separate shootings

Police are investigating three shootings that left four people injured in Milwaukee early Saturday morning, June 19.

The first shooting happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. near Juneau and Water in Milwaukee's Water Street bar district.

The victim, a 27-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained an accidental, self-inflicted non-fatal gunshot injury. This shooting is the result of a large fight in the street at this location. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects and witnesses to this incident.

The second shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. near 20th and Hadley. A 60-year-old Milwaukee man and a 31-year-old Milwaukee male, sustained non-fatal gunshot injuries. They were taken to the hospital for treatment. The shooting appears to be the result of a fight. Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

The third shooting happened shortly after 3 a.m. near Lisbon and Burleigh.

The victim, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. This shooting is a result of prior shots fired in the area. A 30-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody for this incident.

Anyone with any information on these incidents are asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.