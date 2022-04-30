Milwaukee shootings: 3 injured in 2 north side incidents

Police are investigating two separate shootings that left three people injured in the city of Milwaukee late Friday, April 29.

The first shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. near 60th and Keefe. The victim, a 22-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained serious injuries from a gunshot wound and presented himself at a local hospital for treatment.

The second shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. near 38th and Fond du Lac. Two victims were in a vehicle that was shot at. A 30-year-old Milwaukee woman and a 21-year-old Milwaukee man sustained serious injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation into the circumstances of both shootings is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.