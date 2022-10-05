Milwaukee shootings: 2 men shot in separate incidents

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a pair of shooting incidents that happened Tuesday evening, Oct. 4 and early Wednesday, Oct 5.

The first incident happened just after 8 p.m. Tuesday near Buffum and Center. Officials say a 28-year-old Milwaukee man suffered serious injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Investigators say the shooting is the result of an argument and physical altercation. Police are seeking a known gunman.

Shooting near Buffum and Center, Milwaukee

Meanwhile, shortly after midnight Wednesday, a 27-year-old Milwaukee man was shot in the area near 54th and Lincoln Creek Drive. The victim got himself to a hospital for treatment. Police have nobody in custody.

Anyone with any information on either of these incidents is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.