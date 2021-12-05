Milwaukee shootings: 2 injured Sunday

Police are investigating two shootings that happened less than an hour apart in Milwaukee early Sunday morning, Dec. 5.

The first shooting happened around 2:10 a.m. near 51st and Nash.

The victim, a 16-year-old male from Milwaukee, suffered a single gunshot wound and presented himself at a hospital. The victim is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

The second shooting happened around 3 a.m., but the location is unknown.

The victim, a 19-year-old male from Milwaukee, suffered a single gunshot wound and presented himself at a hospital. The victim is in serious condition but is expected to survive.

The location where the shooting occurred, and the circumstances leading up to it, are still under investigation.

Milwaukee Police are seeking an unknown suspect in relation to the shooting. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

