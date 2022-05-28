Milwaukee shootings: 2 injured, 1 killed in 2 shootings

Police are investigating two shootings that happened Friday night, May 27 into Saturday morning, May 28 in the city of Milwaukee.

The first shooting happened near Appleton and Villard around 8:10 p.m. Friday.

An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The second shooting happened near 52nd and Lisbon around 3:45 a.m. Saturday.

A 50-year-old Milwaukee man did succumb to his injuries at the scene. A 43-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and treated for life-threatening injuries.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s) in both incidents.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.