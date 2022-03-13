Milwaukee shootings: 1 man injured

Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday, March 13, around 3:05 a.m.

The victim, a 30-year-old Milwaukee man, was shot and presented himself to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

The location of occurrence and circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.

Police are seeking an unknown suspect(s) in relation to this incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App