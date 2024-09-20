Milwaukee shooting Friday; 20-year-old wounded near 39th and Garfield

article

A 20-year-old was shot and wounded near 39th and Garfield in Milwaukee early Friday, Sept. 20, police said.

Officials said the shooting happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. Friday. The victim arrived at a nearby hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information on this matter is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.