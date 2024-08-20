Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; 23-year-old wounded, showed up at hospital

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  August 20, 2024 5:18am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 23-year-old was shot and wounded early Monday, Aug. 20 – and showed up at a hospital for treatment.

Officials say the shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. Monday at an unknown location. 

Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances leading up to the gunfire – and also find the shooter.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.