Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; 23-year-old wounded, showed up at hospital

Milwaukee police say a 23-year-old was shot and wounded early Monday, Aug. 20 – and showed up at a hospital for treatment.

Officials say the shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. Monday at an unknown location.

Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances leading up to the gunfire – and also find the shooter.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.