Milwaukee shooting Monday; 25-year-old wounded near 28th and Vine

Milwaukee police say an argument led to a shooting near 28th and Vine early Monday, Aug. 19.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. Monday.

The 25-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.