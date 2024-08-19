Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting Monday; 25-year-old wounded near 28th and Vine

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  August 19, 2024 10:24am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say an argument led to a shooting near 28th and Vine early Monday, Aug. 19.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. Monday. 

The 25-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. 

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.       