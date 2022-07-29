Milwaukee shooting: Man injured near 57th and Hampton

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 57th and Hampton around 11 a.m. Friday, July 29.

A 35-year-old Milwaukee male, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. T

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police continue to seek suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.