Milwaukee shooting Thursday; 34-year-old wounded, 87th and Villard

Milwaukee police say a 34-year-old was shot and wounded near 87th and Villard early Thursday, July 25.

Officials say the shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Thursday. The victim was treated at the scene – and is expected to survive.

Police are looking for a 32-year-old man who they say is the shooter.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.