Milwaukee shooting near 37th and Villard; 21-year-old wounded

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 37th and Villard early Friday, May 22. A 21-year-old person was wounded. Investigators are seeking an unknown shooter



A 21-year-old person was shot and wounded near 37th and Villard early on Friday, May 22, Milwaukee police say.

37th and Villard

What we know:

Officials say the shooting happened around 5 a.m. Friday. The victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Police are seeking an unknown shooter.

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.