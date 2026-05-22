Milwaukee shooting near 37th and Villard; 21-year-old wounded
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MILWAUKEE - A 21-year-old person was shot and wounded near 37th and Villard early on Friday, May 22, Milwaukee police say.
37th and Villard
What we know:
Officials say the shooting happened around 5 a.m. Friday. The victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Police are seeking an unknown shooter.
Call with tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.