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Milwaukee shooting near 37th and Villard; 21-year-old wounded

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Published  May 22, 2026 10:12 AM CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 37th and Villard early Friday, May 22.
    • A 21-year-old person was wounded.
    • Investigators are seeking an unknown shooter

MILWAUKEE - A 21-year-old person was shot and wounded near 37th and Villard early on Friday, May 22, Milwaukee police say. 

37th and Villard

What we know:

Officials say the shooting happened around 5 a.m. Friday. The victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. 

Police are seeking an unknown shooter. 

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App. 

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

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