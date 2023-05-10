Milwaukee shooting; 2 wounded riding e-scooters near 23rd and Chambers

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting with two victims, including a boy, near 23rd and Chambers on Wednesday afternoon, May 10.

Officials say around 2:15 p.m., the victims were on e-scooters when the suspect fired several shots, striking them.

The victims, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man and an 11-year-old boy, were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Police are seeking an unknown shooter.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.