Milwaukee shooting, woman struck by gunfire while walking

A Milwaukee woman, 27, was shot while walking near 12th and Atkinson Thursday morning, May 4. It happened around 5:45 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.