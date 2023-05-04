Milwaukee shooting, woman struck by gunfire while walking
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 27, was shot while walking near 12th and Atkinson Thursday morning, May 4. It happened around 5:45 a.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.