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Milwaukee shooting Wednesday, 15-year-old wounded

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 12, 2026 2:46 PM CDT
Published August 12, 2026 2:46 PM CDT
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • A 15-year-old was wounded in a shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
    • The shooting happened near 25th and Hope.
    • Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to contact Milwaukee police.

MILWAUKEE - A teenager was shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 12.

Shooting details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 12:50 p.m. a 15-year-old was shot in the area of 25th and Hope.'

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are investigating and looking for the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips App.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.

Crime and Public SafetyNewsMilwaukee