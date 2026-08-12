Milwaukee shooting Wednesday, 15-year-old wounded

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The Brief A 15-year-old was wounded in a shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Aug. 12. The shooting happened near 25th and Hope. Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to contact Milwaukee police.



A teenager was shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 12.

Shooting details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 12:50 p.m. a 15-year-old was shot in the area of 25th and Hope.'

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are investigating and looking for the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips App.