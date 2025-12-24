Milwaukee shooting Wednesday, 1 wounded near 13th and Nash
MILWAUKEE - One person was wounded in a Milwaukee shooting on Thursday, Dec. 24.
13th and Nash
What we know:
One person was shot just before noon. Police said the 19-year-old victim went to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.
What we don't know:
Police are still investigating what led to the shooting and looking for whoever is responsible.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
