Milwaukee shooting Wednesday, 1 wounded near 13th and Nash

One person was wounded in a Milwaukee shooting on Thursday, Dec. 24.

13th and Nash

What we know:

One person was shot just before noon. Police said the 19-year-old victim went to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

What we don't know:

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting and looking for whoever is responsible.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.