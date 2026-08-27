Milwaukee shootings Wednesday; 1 killed, 1 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two shootings that left one person dead and another wounded on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
60th and Villard
What we know:
Police said a 24-year-old was shot just before 1:40 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
23rd and Vine
What we know:
A 35-year-old was shot and pronounced dead at the scene near 23rd and Vine. The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. and remains under investigation.
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Police tips
What we don't know:
What led to Wednesday's shootings remains under investigation. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
Editor's note: This story was updated with additional information.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Milwaukee Police Department.