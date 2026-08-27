Milwaukee shootings Wednesday; 1 killed, 1 wounded

The Brief Milwaukee police said two people were shot in separate shootings Wednesday. A 35-year-old was killed near 23rd and Vine. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



Milwaukee police are investigating two shootings that left one person dead and another wounded on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

60th and Villard

What we know:

Police said a 24-year-old was shot just before 1:40 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

23rd and Vine

What we know:

A 35-year-old was shot and pronounced dead at the scene near 23rd and Vine. The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. and remains under investigation.

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Police tips

What we don't know:

What led to Wednesday's shootings remains under investigation. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

Editor's note: This story was updated with additional information.