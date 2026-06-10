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Milwaukee shooting Wednesday, 1 wounded on city's south side

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 10, 2026 12:44 PM CDT
Published June 10, 2026 12:44 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police said one person was shot and wounded Wednesday.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said one person was shot and wounded early Wednesday morning, June 10.

6th and Greenfield

What we know:

Police said a 37-year-old victim was shot at around 1 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

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What we don't know:

It's not clear what led to the shooting. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

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Milwaukee police pursuit ends in crash, 2 arrests after shooting

Two men were arrested Tuesday, June 9, after Milwaukee police said a pursuit involving a vehicle wanted in a nonfatal shooting ended in a crash near 26th and Auer.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department released information about its investigation.

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