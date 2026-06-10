Milwaukee shooting Wednesday, 1 wounded on city's south side

The Brief Milwaukee police said one person was shot and wounded Wednesday. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



Milwaukee police said one person was shot and wounded early Wednesday morning, June 10.

6th and Greenfield

What we know:

Police said a 37-year-old victim was shot at around 1 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

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What we don't know:

It's not clear what led to the shooting. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

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