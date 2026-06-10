Milwaukee shooting Wednesday, 1 wounded on city's south side
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said one person was shot and wounded early Wednesday morning, June 10.
6th and Greenfield
What we know:
Police said a 37-year-old victim was shot at around 1 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
What we don't know:
It's not clear what led to the shooting. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
Featured
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department released information about its investigation.